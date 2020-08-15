You have permission to edit this article.
D-1: Palmyra
D-1: Palmyra

Palmyra

Mascot: Panthers

Class D-1, District 2

NSAA enrollment: 51

The coach

Tyler Maas

At present school: 7th year

Career record: 28-24

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 10

Last appearance: 2013

State titles: 0

The schedule

A28;Omaha Christian;H

S4;Brownell Talbot;A

S11;Conestoga;A

S18;Lourdes CC;H

S25;Freeman;A

O2;Johnson Co. Central;H

O9;HTRS;A

O15;Weeping Water;H

District games in bold

Last season

Nebraska Lutheran;L;26-23

EMF;W;25-22

Southern;L;20-14

Brownell Talbot;W;44-20

HTRS;W;54-18

Lourdes CC;L;48-24

Weeping Water;W;62-60

Elmwood-Murdock;L;92-36

Wins tracker

2019: 4

2018: 5

2017: 5

2016: 5

Season outlook

Palmyra must find a new starting quarterback for the second straight year, and the defense needs to improve after last year, but the Panthers have some pieces in place to make some noise. It starts with 6-foot-3 wideout Andrew Waltke, who is one of the top playmakers in the state regardless of class. Whoever replaces Dominic Darrah at quarterback will have plenty of weapons around him. Nate Palm picked up valuable reps in the backfield last year. He and Dedrick Dowding give the team another pair of options in the passing game, too. The lines will need some reinforcements, but Lukas Lindeman and Landon Webb return up front. The defense returns six starters, including Dowding, who piled 121 tackles, including eight for losses, last year. Jarin Pope and Caleb Jung also had big years in 2019 and their experience will prove to be key for a unit that will have many new faces on it.

Returning starters

Offense: 5

Defense: 6

Andrew Waltke;WR/S;6-3;185;Jr.

Dedrick Dowding;RB/LB;;115;Jr.

Caleb Jung;OL/LB;;;Sr.

Nate Palm;RB/DB;;;Sr.

Jarin Pope;RB/DB;5-9;165Sr.

Lukas Lindeman;OL/DL;;;Sr.

Landon Webb;OL/DL;5-11;220;Sr.

Spotlight player

Andrew Waltke, just a junior, is a two-time all-stater at wide receiver and is getting Division I looks. He hauled in 68 passes for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore while also making 41 tackles.

