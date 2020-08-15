D-1: Palmyra

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Palmyra must find a new starting quarterback for the second straight year, and the defense needs to improve after last year, but the Panthers have some pieces in place to make some noise. It starts with 6-foot-3 wideout Andrew Waltke, who is one of the top playmakers in the state regardless of class. Whoever replaces Dominic Darrah at quarterback will have plenty of weapons around him. Nate Palm picked up valuable reps in the backfield last year. He and Dedrick Dowding give the team another pair of options in the passing game, too. The lines will need some reinforcements, but Lukas Lindeman and Landon Webb return up front. The defense returns six starters, including Dowding, who piled 121 tackles, including eight for losses, last year. Jarin Pope and Caleb Jung also had big years in 2019 and their experience will prove to be key for a unit that will have many new faces on it.