D-1: Lourdes Central Catholic

Season outlook

With the majority of its starters back, Lourdes Central Catholic will look to build on last year's taste of the state playoffs. Several skill-position players return, including quarterback Blake Miller and 1,000-yard rusher Aidan Aldana. First-year coach Jon Borer wants his team to have a balanced attack on offense, and though the Knights were a run-heavy team last year, they return several pass catchers. Drew Walton brings a high level of athleticism and leadership to the offensive and defensive lines. Will Funke, who led the team with nearly 80 tackles as a sophomore, is a playmaker at linebacker, and Miller, Beau Lee and Joseph Kearney bring experience to the secondary.