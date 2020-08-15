You have permission to edit this article.
D-1: Lourdes Central Catholic
Lourdes Central Catholic

Mascot: Knights

Class D-1, District 2

NSAA enrollment: 39

The coach

Jon Borer

At present school: 1st year

Career record: 22-50

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 14

Last appearance: 2016

State titles: 0

The schedule

A28;Falls City SH;H

S4;Guardian Angels CC;A

S11;Johnson-Brock;H

S18;Palmyra;A

S25;Conestoga;A

O2;Freeman;H

O9;Johnson Co. Central;A

O15;HTRS;H

District games in bold

Last season

Falls City SH;L56-18

Tri County;W;44-20

EMF;L;42-40

BDS;L;26-18

Elmwood-Murdock;L;58-22

Brownell Talbot;W;60-14

Palmyra;W;48-24

Weeping Water;W;52-22

Lutheran Northeast;L;56-52

Playoff game in bold

Wins tracker

2019: 4

2018: 5

2017: 6

2016: 8

Season outlook

With the majority of its starters back, Lourdes Central Catholic will look to build on last year's taste of the state playoffs. Several skill-position players return, including quarterback Blake Miller and 1,000-yard rusher Aidan Aldana. First-year coach Jon Borer wants his team to have a balanced attack on offense, and though the Knights were a run-heavy team last year, they return several pass catchers. Drew Walton brings a high level of athleticism and leadership to the offensive and defensive lines. Will Funke, who led the team with nearly 80 tackles as a sophomore, is a playmaker at linebacker, and Miller, Beau Lee and Joseph Kearney bring experience to the secondary.

Returning starters

Offense: 6

Defense: 6

Blake Miller;QB/DB;6-3;190;Jr.

Drew Walton;OL/DL;6-0;200;Sr.

Aidan Aldana;RB/LB;5-8;185;Jr.

Harrison Benedict;WR/DB;6-0;170;Sr.

Joseph Kearney;WR/DB;5-8;150;Jr.

Beau Lee;WR/DB;5-10;150;Jr.

Will Funke;TE/LB;6-0;170;Sr.

Braeden Chipman;OL/DL;6-1;205;Sr.

Spotlight player

Blake Miller is a talented dual-threat quarterback who can also make an impact on the defensive side of the ball. The 6-foot-3 junior threw for nearly 700 yards and rushed for nearly 600 last year. He also is one of the team's leading tacklers.

