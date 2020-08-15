D-1: Lourdes Central Catholic

Mascot: Knights
Class D-1, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 39
The coach
Jon Borer
At present school: 1st year
Career record: 22-50
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 14
Last appearance: 2016
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Falls City SH;H
S4;Guardian Angels CC;A
S11;Johnson-Brock;H
S18;Palmyra;A
S25;Conestoga;A
O2;Freeman;H
O9;Johnson Co. Central;A
O15;HTRS;H
District games in bold
Last season
Falls City SH;L56-18
Tri County;W;44-20
EMF;L;42-40
BDS;L;26-18
Elmwood-Murdock;L;58-22
Brownell Talbot;W;60-14
Palmyra;W;48-24
Weeping Water;W;52-22
Lutheran Northeast;L;56-52
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 4
2018: 5
2017: 6
2016: 8
Season outlook
With the majority of its starters back, Lourdes Central Catholic will look to build on last year's taste of the state playoffs. Several skill-position players return, including quarterback Blake Miller and 1,000-yard rusher Aidan Aldana. First-year coach Jon Borer wants his team to have a balanced attack on offense, and though the Knights were a run-heavy team last year, they return several pass catchers. Drew Walton brings a high level of athleticism and leadership to the offensive and defensive lines. Will Funke, who led the team with nearly 80 tackles as a sophomore, is a playmaker at linebacker, and Miller, Beau Lee and Joseph Kearney bring experience to the secondary.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 6
Blake Miller;QB/DB;6-3;190;Jr.
Drew Walton;OL/DL;6-0;200;Sr.
Aidan Aldana;RB/LB;5-8;185;Jr.
Harrison Benedict;WR/DB;6-0;170;Sr.
Joseph Kearney;WR/DB;5-8;150;Jr.
Beau Lee;WR/DB;5-10;150;Jr.
Will Funke;TE/LB;6-0;170;Sr.
Braeden Chipman;OL/DL;6-1;205;Sr.
Spotlight player
Blake Miller is a talented dual-threat quarterback who can also make an impact on the defensive side of the ball. The 6-foot-3 junior threw for nearly 700 yards and rushed for nearly 600 last year. He also is one of the team's leading tacklers.
