D-1: Johnson County Central
D-1: Johnson County Central

Mascot: Thunderbirds

Class D-1, District 2

NSAA enrollment: 47

The coach

Gabe Meints

At present school: 5th year

Career record: 13-23

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 2

Last appearance: 2013

State titles: 0

The schedule

A28;Tri County;A

S4;Southern;H

S11;Weeping Water;H

S18;Thayer Central;A

S25;HTRS;H

O2;Palmyra;A

O9;Lourdes CC;H

O15;Freeman;A

District games in bold

Last season

North Bend Central;L;32-21

Louisville;W;38-13

Shelby-Rising City;L;44-28

Yutan;W;28-14

Conestoga;W;1-0

Wilber-Clatonia;L;49-6

Freeman;W;47-20

Malcolm;L;55-14

Syracuse;W;49-21

Wins tracker

2019: 5

2018: 4

2017: 4

2016: 0

Season outlook

After recording its best season in program history (5-4), Johnson County Central will look to build on momentum in a new landscape. The Thunderbirds are moving down to eight-man football, so how fast the team adapts will determine how far it can go this year. In addition, Johnson County Central must replace 1,159-yard passer Eli Waring, who graduated. He also led the team in rushing. There are a couple of offensive players to build around in receivers Uriele Cabrales and Trey Holthus, who combined for 11 receiving scores in 2019. Hunter Haughton will be in the mix to take over at quarterback. The defense has some big holes to fill, but Sean Golden, who had 56 tackles as a junior, returns up front.

Returning starters

Offense: 7

Defense: 5

Uriele Cabrales;WR/DB;6-0;190;Sr.

Sean Golden;OL/DL;6-0;210;Sr.

Sam Agena;RB/LB;6-1;195;Jr.

Roberto Borboa;OL/DL;5-10;290;Jr.

Trey Holthus;WR/DB;5-11;185;Jr.

Cameron Schuster;TE/LB;6-0;160;So.

Hunter Haughton;QB/DB;5-10;160;Sr.

Spotlight player

Uriele Cabrales is the Thunderbirds' top offensive player. The senior caught a team-high 25 passes for 701 yards and eight TDs last year while also rushing for 323 yards and four more scores. He also made 34 tackles.

Johnson County Central Thunderbirds
