D-1: Johnson County Central

Mascot: Thunderbirds
Class D-1, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 47
The coach
Gabe Meints
At present school: 5th year
Career record: 13-23
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 2
Last appearance: 2013
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Tri County;A
S4;Southern;H
S11;Weeping Water;H
S18;Thayer Central;A
S25;HTRS;H
O2;Palmyra;A
O9;Lourdes CC;H
O15;Freeman;A
District games in bold
Last season
North Bend Central;L;32-21
Louisville;W;38-13
Shelby-Rising City;L;44-28
Yutan;W;28-14
Conestoga;W;1-0
Wilber-Clatonia;L;49-6
Freeman;W;47-20
Malcolm;L;55-14
Syracuse;W;49-21
Wins tracker
2019: 5
2018: 4
2017: 4
2016: 0
Season outlook
After recording its best season in program history (5-4), Johnson County Central will look to build on momentum in a new landscape. The Thunderbirds are moving down to eight-man football, so how fast the team adapts will determine how far it can go this year. In addition, Johnson County Central must replace 1,159-yard passer Eli Waring, who graduated. He also led the team in rushing. There are a couple of offensive players to build around in receivers Uriele Cabrales and Trey Holthus, who combined for 11 receiving scores in 2019. Hunter Haughton will be in the mix to take over at quarterback. The defense has some big holes to fill, but Sean Golden, who had 56 tackles as a junior, returns up front.
Returning starters
Offense: 7
Defense: 5
Uriele Cabrales;WR/DB;6-0;190;Sr.
Sean Golden;OL/DL;6-0;210;Sr.
Sam Agena;RB/LB;6-1;195;Jr.
Roberto Borboa;OL/DL;5-10;290;Jr.
Trey Holthus;WR/DB;5-11;185;Jr.
Cameron Schuster;TE/LB;6-0;160;So.
Hunter Haughton;QB/DB;5-10;160;Sr.
Spotlight player
Uriele Cabrales is the Thunderbirds' top offensive player. The senior caught a team-high 25 passes for 701 yards and eight TDs last year while also rushing for 323 yards and four more scores. He also made 34 tackles.
