D-1: Johnson County Central

After recording its best season in program history (5-4), Johnson County Central will look to build on momentum in a new landscape. The Thunderbirds are moving down to eight-man football, so how fast the team adapts will determine how far it can go this year. In addition, Johnson County Central must replace 1,159-yard passer Eli Waring, who graduated. He also led the team in rushing. There are a couple of offensive players to build around in receivers Uriele Cabrales and Trey Holthus, who combined for 11 receiving scores in 2019. Hunter Haughton will be in the mix to take over at quarterback. The defense has some big holes to fill, but Sean Golden, who had 56 tackles as a junior, returns up front.