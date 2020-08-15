Mascot: Titans
Class D-1, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 46
The coach
Caleb Lempka
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 2-6
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 7
Last appearance: 2011
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Southern;A
S4;Diller-Odell;A
S11;Thayer Central;H
S18;Freeman;H
S25;Johnson Co. Central;A
O2;Falls City SH;H
O9;Palmyra;H
O15;Lourdes CC;A
District games in bold
Last season
Pawnee City;W;64-12
Meridian;W;26-16
Weeping Water;L;58-36
Tri County;L;67-0
Palmyra;L;54-18
BDS;L;56-18
Thayer Central;L;46-36
Southern;L;48-28
Wins tracker
2019: 2
2018: 1
2017: 1
2016: 5
Season outlook
Depth will be the Titans' biggest concern, but a wealth of experience gives HTRS some optimism heading into the fall. HTRS returns every starter on offense but one. The Titans will need to find a new quarterback. Aiden Worthey is a go-to option in the backfield, and the Titans also return backs Jayden McNealy and Donovan Kostecka. The offensive and defensive lines are anchored by Isaac Bittner, Andrew Stalder and Austin Herr. Worthey (141 tackles in 2019), Bittner (47 tackles), Hunter Frey (53) and Nick Knudson (46) all started as sophomores. Ryken Davis and Brandt Leech are a pair of sophomores looking to contribute this year.
Returning starters
Offense: 7
Defense: 6
Jacob Joy;TE;6-2;160;Sr.
Hunter Frey;DE;5-11;140;Jr.
Donovan Kostecka;RB/S;5-10;140;Sr.
Jayden McNealy;RB/S;5-9;150;Sr.
Aiden Worthey;FB/LB;5-9;180;Jr.
Nick Knudson;TE/S;5-10;130;Jr.
Isaac Bittner;OL/DL;5-11;170;Jr.
Andrew Stalder;OL/DL;5-11;210;Jr.
Austin Herr;OL/DL;5-11;205;Sr.
Spotlight player
Aiden Worthey was a tackle machine for the Titans last year, finishing with 141 total stops (17.6 per game). He also was the team's top rusher, running for nearly 500 yards and seven touchdowns.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!