Depth will be the Titans' biggest concern, but a wealth of experience gives HTRS some optimism heading into the fall. HTRS returns every starter on offense but one. The Titans will need to find a new quarterback. Aiden Worthey is a go-to option in the backfield, and the Titans also return backs Jayden McNealy and Donovan Kostecka. The offensive and defensive lines are anchored by Isaac Bittner, Andrew Stalder and Austin Herr. Worthey (141 tackles in 2019), Bittner (47 tackles), Hunter Frey (53) and Nick Knudson (46) all started as sophomores. Ryken Davis and Brandt Leech are a pair of sophomores looking to contribute this year.