D-1: Freeman

Mascot: Falcons
Class D-1, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 47
The coach
Travis Andreasen
At present school: 7th year
Career record: 30-27
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 9
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Weeping Water;A
S4;Conestoga;H
S11;Southern;A
S18;HTRS;A
S25;Palmyra;H
O2;Lourdes CC;A
O9;Tri County;H
O15;Johnson Co. Central;H
District games in bold
Last season
Yutan;L;29-14
Hastings SC;L;42-7
Sutton;L;64-0
Sandy Creek;L;35-19
Wilber-Clatonia;L;49-0
Malcolm;L;34-6
Johnson Co. Central;L;47-20
Syracuse;W;13-0
Conestoga;W;35-8
Wins tracker
2019: 2
2018: 7
2017: 6
2016: 5
Season outlook
Freeman, which is dropping down from 11-man football for the first time in six seasons, returns several starters, but the biggest difference will come from a pair of players that missed last year due to injury — seniors Holden Ruse and Colby Sugden. Ruse can play just about anywhere, and Sugden, a running back/defensive back, brings a different level of speed to the field. The Falcons are hoping experience helps in the trenches after they struggled at times up front in 2019. Freeman will look to take advantage of its depth at the skill spots. Wyatt Currie caught 16 passes for 174 yards last year, and Carter Ruse, who stepped in at QB as a freshman, has a lot of versatility. Sophomore Taylan Vetrovsky also is versatile after playing quarterback, running back and wide receiver as a freshman. The defense will be led by Judd Alberts, who had 48 tackles last year.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 6
Wyatt Currie;WR/DB;5-8;160;Sr.
Brody Dickinson;OL/DL;5-8;170;Sr.
Carter Ruse;QB/DB;6-1;185;Sr.
Taylan Vetrovsky;RB/DB;5-11;155;So.
Hadden Ott;OL/DL;6-4;185;Jr.
Tristan Sugden;RB/LB;6-1;165;Sr.
Nate Archer;RB/LB;6-8;185;Jr.
Judd Alberts;TE/LB;5-9;155;Sr.
Curtis Krause;OL/DL;6-1;180;Jr.
Jaret Schroeder;OL/DL;5-11;170;Jr.
Spotlight player
Freeman will look to take advantage of Holden Ruse's athleticism after the quarterback/linebacker missed the 2019 season because of injury. He could also be an option at quarterback.
