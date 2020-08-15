D-1: Freeman

Wins tracker

Freeman, which is dropping down from 11-man football for the first time in six seasons, returns several starters, but the biggest difference will come from a pair of players that missed last year due to injury — seniors Holden Ruse and Colby Sugden. Ruse can play just about anywhere, and Sugden, a running back/defensive back, brings a different level of speed to the field. The Falcons are hoping experience helps in the trenches after they struggled at times up front in 2019. Freeman will look to take advantage of its depth at the skill spots. Wyatt Currie caught 16 passes for 174 yards last year, and Carter Ruse, who stepped in at QB as a freshman, has a lot of versatility. Sophomore Taylan Vetrovsky also is versatile after playing quarterback, running back and wide receiver as a freshman. The defense will be led by Judd Alberts, who had 48 tackles last year.