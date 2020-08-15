You have permission to edit this article.
D-1: Exeter-Milligan/Friend
D-1: Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Exeter-Milligan

Mascot: Bobcats

Class D-1, District 3

NSAA enrollment: 42

The coaches

Dean Filipi and Jim Pfeiffer

At present school: 2nd year

Career record: N/A

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 1

Last appearance: 2018

State titles: 0

The schedule

A28;Conestoga;H

S4;East Butler;A

S11;Shelby-Rising City;A

S18;Tri County;H

S25;Thayer Central;A

O2;Amherst;H

O9;Heartland;H

O15;Southern;A

District games in bold

Last season

Tri County;L;36-20

Palmyra;L;25-22

Lourdes CC;W;42-40

Thayer Central;L;68-50

Osceola-High Plains;L;69-28

East Butler;W;32-26

Nebraska Lutheran;W;36-20

Cross County;L;70-12

Wins tracker

2019: 3

2018: 11

Season outlook

After missing the playoffs in 2019, Exeter-Milligan/Friend seeks a bounce-back season. The Bobcats will rely heavily on their seniors while aiming to build depth in the younger classes. A pair of juniors — quarterback Christian Weber and running back JB Drake — will look to lead the way offensively. They'll be running behind an offensive line that includes Peyton Pribyl. Senior Dylan Bonds and junior Braden Capek also are expected to take on bigger roles on the offensive line. The Bobcats must replace Max Zeleny, who was the team's top offensive threat last year, but Jackson Beethe, a top option in the passing game, is back. A favorable schedule could help boost EMF's playoff hopes in 2020.

Returning starters

Offense: 3

Defense: 3

Christian Weber;LB/QB;150;Jr.

JB Drake;LB/RB;150;Jr.

Jackson Beethe;DE/E;Sr.

Peyton Pribyl;OL/DL;180;Jr.

Spotlight player

Christian Weber is back after starting at quarterback last year. He'll also bring starting experience to the middle of the Bobcats' defense.

