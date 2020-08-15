D-1: Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Wins tracker

Season outlook

After missing the playoffs in 2019, Exeter-Milligan/Friend seeks a bounce-back season. The Bobcats will rely heavily on their seniors while aiming to build depth in the younger classes. A pair of juniors — quarterback Christian Weber and running back JB Drake — will look to lead the way offensively. They'll be running behind an offensive line that includes Peyton Pribyl. Senior Dylan Bonds and junior Braden Capek also are expected to take on bigger roles on the offensive line. The Bobcats must replace Max Zeleny, who was the team's top offensive threat last year, but Jackson Beethe, a top option in the passing game, is back. A favorable schedule could help boost EMF's playoff hopes in 2020.