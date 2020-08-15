D-1: Elmwood-Murdock

Mascot: Knights
Class D-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 40
The coach
Lance Steffen
At present school: 3rd year
Career record: 20-10
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 18
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Mead;H
S4;Clarkson/Leigh;H
S11;Tri County;A
S18;East Butler;A
S25;Brownell Talbot;H
O2;Weeping Water;A
O9;Conestoga;H
O16;Cedar Bluffs;A
District games in bold
Last season
Johnson-Brock;W;74-42
BDS;L;52-20
Mead;W;66-22
Lourdes CC;W;58-22
Weeping Water;W;38-30
Southern;W;60-36
Brownell Talbot;W;76-24
Palmyra;W;92-36
East Butler;W;74-16
Tri County;L;68-8
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 8
2018: 4
2017: 4
2016: 2
Season outlook
Elmwood-Murdock must replace Drake Spohr, who was the center of the Knights' offense during an 8-2 campaign. Those are big shoes to fill, but Elmwood-Murdock returns eight seniors, and a lot of experience on the offensive and defensive lines. Carson VonRentzell and Justin Wolph are three-year starters up front. Jared Drake figures to have a bigger role offensively, and Noah Arent, one of the team's top athletes, could see time at quarterback. Defensively, the Knights must replace a lot of tackle production, Drake is a steady force at linebacker and Arent recorded 73 tackles from his safety spot last year. He also had two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 4
Jared Drake;FB/LB;6-0;205;Sr.
Carson VonRentzell;OL/DL;5-10;170;Sr.
Noah Arent;HB/S;5-11;175;Sr.
Justin Wolph;OL/DL;6-4;310;Sr.
Case Hosier;HB;5-9;165;So.
Jax Spellman;LB;6-0;180;Jr.
Gus Pope;TE;5-10;175;Sr.
Spotlight player
Senior Jared Drake is known as a great team player, and he'll be asked to carry the load offensively while also playing a valuable role in the middle of the Knights' defense. He had 95 tackles as a junior.
