You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D-1: Elmwood-Murdock
View Comments

D-1: Elmwood-Murdock

Elmwood Murdock

Mascot: Knights

Class D-1, District 1

NSAA enrollment: 40

The coach

Lance Steffen

At present school: 3rd year

Career record: 20-10

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 18

Last appearance: 2019

State titles: 0

The schedule

A28;Mead;H

S4;Clarkson/Leigh;H

S11;Tri County;A

S18;East Butler;A

S25;Brownell Talbot;H

O2;Weeping Water;A

O9;Conestoga;H

O16;Cedar Bluffs;A

District games in bold

Last season

Johnson-Brock;W;74-42

BDS;L;52-20

Mead;W;66-22

Lourdes CC;W;58-22

Weeping Water;W;38-30

Southern;W;60-36

Brownell Talbot;W;76-24

Palmyra;W;92-36

East Butler;W;74-16

Tri County;L;68-8

Playoff games in bold

Wins tracker

2019: 8

2018: 4

2017: 4

2016: 2

Season outlook

Elmwood-Murdock must replace Drake Spohr, who was the center of the Knights' offense during an 8-2 campaign. Those are big shoes to fill, but Elmwood-Murdock returns eight seniors, and a lot of experience on the offensive and defensive lines. Carson VonRentzell and Justin Wolph are three-year starters up front. Jared Drake figures to have a bigger role offensively, and Noah Arent, one of the team's top athletes, could see time at quarterback. Defensively, the Knights must replace a lot of tackle production, Drake is a steady force at linebacker and Arent recorded 73 tackles from his safety spot last year. He also had two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Returning starters

Offense: 5

Defense: 4

Jared Drake;FB/LB;6-0;205;Sr.

Carson VonRentzell;OL/DL;5-10;170;Sr.

Noah Arent;HB/S;5-11;175;Sr.

Justin Wolph;OL/DL;6-4;310;Sr.

Case Hosier;HB;5-9;165;So.

Jax Spellman;LB;6-0;180;Jr.

Gus Pope;TE;5-10;175;Sr.

Spotlight player

Senior Jared Drake is known as a great team player, and he'll be asked to carry the load offensively while also playing a valuable role in the middle of the Knights' defense. He had 95 tackles as a junior.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19
Education

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

School doesn't start until Wednesday but four LPS teachers back at work have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 14 -- including those who came into close contact -- have had to quarantine. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News