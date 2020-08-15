D-1: Elmwood-Murdock

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Elmwood-Murdock must replace Drake Spohr, who was the center of the Knights' offense during an 8-2 campaign. Those are big shoes to fill, but Elmwood-Murdock returns eight seniors, and a lot of experience on the offensive and defensive lines. Carson VonRentzell and Justin Wolph are three-year starters up front. Jared Drake figures to have a bigger role offensively, and Noah Arent, one of the team's top athletes, could see time at quarterback. Defensively, the Knights must replace a lot of tackle production, Drake is a steady force at linebacker and Arent recorded 73 tackles from his safety spot last year. He also had two interceptions and two forced fumbles.