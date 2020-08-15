D-1: East Butler

Wins tracker

Season outlook

East Butler, two years removed from winning a state championship, will look to develop some new faces in 2020. A good starting point is Trevin Brecka, who hauled in 50 passes for 727 yards and 11 scores as a sophomore. The Tigers have a big void to fill at quarterback after the graduation of multi-sport standout Jaden Ryhnalds, who navigated a high-powered balanced attack last year. Josh Malina, who was one of the team's top receivers last year, is expected to be in the mix to take over at quarterback. Whoever takes over at QB will work behind an experienced line, led by Collin Bouc, who has the athleticism to move to tight end. The defense has some pieces to work with, starting with Brecka and Bouc, who is always around the ball making plays. Steven Thomas is another impact player for the Tigers up front. Several underclassmen, including RB/LB Josh Spatz, will see increased roles in 2020.