D-1: Cross County

Mascot: Cougars
Class D-1, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 41
The coach
Hayden DeLano
At present school: 4th year
Career record: 12-18
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 12
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 0
The schedule
A21;Blue Hill;A
A28;Clarkson/Leigh;A
S4;Thayer Central;H
S11;Howells-Dodge;H
S18;Nebraska Christian;A
O2;Shelby-Rising City;H
O9;East Butler;A
O16;Humphrey/LHF;H
District games in bold
Last season
Wisner-Pilger;L;32-24
Palmer;W;78-28
Fullerton;L;28-20
Osceola/High Plains;L;52-18
East Butler;W;18-16
Nebraska Lutheran;W;62-20
BDS;L;34-20
EMF;W;70-12
Laurel-C-C;W;60-26
BDS;W;20-6
Tri County;W;36-12
Osceola/High Plains;L;34-30
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 7
2018: 4
2017: 1
2016: 6
Season outlook
Cross Country turned a lot of heads last year with a surprise run to the Class D-1 state semifinals, losing to eventual state champion Osceola/High Plains. Now the Cougars look to expand on that postseason taste, and they have the players to do it. There are some big holes to fill, including at quarterback, but Isaac Noyd and Carter Seim form one of the state's top 1-2 punches in the backfield. Noyd rushed for more than 1,500 yards last year and Seim rushed for more than 1,200. They'll be running behind a solid line that includes four-year starter Lincoln Kelley. Haiden Hild, a junior, is expected to step into the starting quarterback role. The defense has its share of playmakers, starting with Cory Hollinger, a disruptive defensive end, and Seim, who led the team with 86 tackles last year. Noyd and linebacker Damon Mickey also were strong contributors defensively last year.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 5
Isaac Noyd;RB/DB;5-9;150;Sr.
Lincoln Kelley;OL/DL;6-0;215;Sr.
Christian Rystrom;RB/DB;5-11;175;Sr.
Cory Hollinger;TE/DE;6-6;215;Jr.
Carter Seim;RB/LB;5-10;190;Jr.
Damon Mickey;TE/LB;5-10;220;Jr.
Colby Bolton;OL/DL;5-9;190;Jr.
Spotlight player
At 6-foot-6, Cory Hollinger will have big roles on both sides of the ball. He's a big pass-catching target but can also make an impact on defense. He had 12 tackles for losses as a sophomore and is primed for a breakout junior campaign.
