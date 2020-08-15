D-1: Cross County

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Cross Country turned a lot of heads last year with a surprise run to the Class D-1 state semifinals, losing to eventual state champion Osceola/High Plains. Now the Cougars look to expand on that postseason taste, and they have the players to do it. There are some big holes to fill, including at quarterback, but Isaac Noyd and Carter Seim form one of the state's top 1-2 punches in the backfield. Noyd rushed for more than 1,500 yards last year and Seim rushed for more than 1,200. They'll be running behind a solid line that includes four-year starter Lincoln Kelley. Haiden Hild, a junior, is expected to step into the starting quarterback role. The defense has its share of playmakers, starting with Cory Hollinger, a disruptive defensive end, and Seim, who led the team with 86 tackles last year. Noyd and linebacker Damon Mickey also were strong contributors defensively last year.