Nebraska Lutheran.jpg

Mascot: Knights

Class D-1, District 3

NSAA enrollment: 42

The coach

Benjy Wells

At present school: 10th year

Career record: 29-48

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 4

Last appearance: 2017

State titles: 0

The schedule

A30;Palmyra;A

S6;Nebraska Christian;H

S13;Thayer Central;A

S20;Heartland;H

S27;East Butler;H

O11;Cross County;A

O18;EMF;H

O25;Osceola-High Plains;A

District games in bold

Last season

Palmyra;L;28-14

Nebraska Christian;L;54-30

Thayer Central;W;42-14

Heartland;L;66-0

East Butler;L;60-12

Cross County;L;54-22

EMF;L;56-18

Osceola-High Plains;L;46-38

Wins tracker

2018: 1

2017: 8

2016: 3

2015: 1

Season outlook

Coach Benjy Wells is hoping more experience leads to more confidence for a team that struggled last year. The Knights must replace last year's leading rusher in Dillon Malchow, but they return everyone else at the skill positions, including quarterback Brian Seaberg. He'll have a go-to target in senior Zach Richert. Will Costins is expected to anchor the offensive and defensive lines. Sam Otte was a force on defense last year, finishing with a team-high 98 tackles. He'll man the middle. Seaberg and Richert give Nebraska Lutheran a veteran presence in the secondary.

Returning starters

Offense: 5

Defense: 6

Sam Otte;TE/LB;5-10;175;Sr.

Brian Seaberg;QB/DB;6-0;165;Sr.

Zach Richert;WB/DB;5-9;155;Sr.

Will Costin;OL/DL;5-10;200;Sr.

Matthew Koepsell;TE/LB;5-11;180;Sr.

Christian Dressel;TE/DL;5-10;155;Jr.

Spotlight player

Senior Brian Seaberg will be back under center after throwing for 629 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He's also a threat to run, finishing with 277 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Fast fact

Nebraska Lutheran had 55 receptions last year, and 54 of those were by underclassmen, including Zach Richert, who had 22 for 390 yards.

