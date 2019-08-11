Mascot: Knights
Class D-1, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 42
The coach
Benjy Wells
At present school: 10th year
Career record: 29-48
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 4
Last appearance: 2017
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30;Palmyra;A
S6;Nebraska Christian;H
S13;Thayer Central;A
S20;Heartland;H
S27;East Butler;H
O11;Cross County;A
O18;EMF;H
O25;Osceola-High Plains;A
District games in bold
Last season
Palmyra;L;28-14
Nebraska Christian;L;54-30
Thayer Central;W;42-14
Heartland;L;66-0
East Butler;L;60-12
Cross County;L;54-22
EMF;L;56-18
Osceola-High Plains;L;46-38
Wins tracker
2018: 1
2017: 8
2016: 3
2015: 1
Season outlook
Coach Benjy Wells is hoping more experience leads to more confidence for a team that struggled last year. The Knights must replace last year's leading rusher in Dillon Malchow, but they return everyone else at the skill positions, including quarterback Brian Seaberg. He'll have a go-to target in senior Zach Richert. Will Costins is expected to anchor the offensive and defensive lines. Sam Otte was a force on defense last year, finishing with a team-high 98 tackles. He'll man the middle. Seaberg and Richert give Nebraska Lutheran a veteran presence in the secondary.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 6
Sam Otte;TE/LB;5-10;175;Sr.
Brian Seaberg;QB/DB;6-0;165;Sr.
Zach Richert;WB/DB;5-9;155;Sr.
Will Costin;OL/DL;5-10;200;Sr.
Matthew Koepsell;TE/LB;5-11;180;Sr.
Christian Dressel;TE/DL;5-10;155;Jr.
Spotlight player
Senior Brian Seaberg will be back under center after throwing for 629 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He's also a threat to run, finishing with 277 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Fast fact
Nebraska Lutheran had 55 receptions last year, and 54 of those were by underclassmen, including Zach Richert, who had 22 for 390 yards.