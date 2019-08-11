Mascot: Titans
Class D-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 44
The coach
Caleb Lempka
At present school: 1st year
Career record: 0-0
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 7
Last appearance: 2011
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30;Pawnee City;A
S6;Meridian;H
S13;Weeping Water;A
S27;Tri County;A
O4;Palmyra;H
O11;BDS;A
O18;Thayer Central;H
O24;Southern;H
District games in bold
Last season
Pawnee City;W;66-44
Meridian;L;50-18
Weeping Water;L;24-22
Tri County;L;42-6
Palmyra;L;64-22
BDS;L;56-8
Thayer Central;L;32-8
Southern;L;46-14
Wins tracker
2018: 1
2017: 1
2016: 5
2015: 1
Season outlook
H-TR-S will need to address overall depth and find starters at some key spots. The Titans must replace QB Conner Bredemeier, as well as their top rusher, receiver and tackler from last year. They'll also need to overcome lack of depth on the lines. The Titans have some skill players they can turn to, including wideout Isaiah Lockard. Jayden McNealy, who is a candidate to start at QB, picked up snaps as a sophomore, and Aiden Worthey saw time in the backfield as a freshman. Worthey also was one of the team's top defensive players last year, finishing with 39 tackles. Austin Herr will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines, while Trey Drake could provide the Titans another playmaker at wideout.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 4
Isaiah Lockard;WR/DB;5-8;140;Sr.
Jayden McNealy;QB/DB;5-9;150;Jr.
Aiden Worthey;OL/LB;5-7;190;So.
Nic Knudson;WR/DB;5-10;130;So.
Austin Herr;OL/DL;5-11;205;Jr.
Spotlight player
Isaiah Lockard is the Titans' top returning playmaker. He caught 14 passes for 232 yards and rushed for 30 yards on three carries. He also had 49 tackles at defensive back.
Fast fact
Conner Bredemeier and Hunter Hain, the Titans' top two tacklers last year, combined for 160 tackles, five sacks, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions.