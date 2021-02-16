CVS Health ready for increased supply of COVID-19 vaccine; will cut 30% of office space and rejoin Obamacare with new insurance product

CVS said they anticipated that a third supplier of the COVID-19 vaccine — Johnson & Johnson — would be given emergency authorization for use, an approval that would be critical to reaching Biden’s immunization goals.

The federal Food and Drug Administration is set to meet later this month on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. If approved, the pharmaceutical giant would join Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE as well as Moderna Inc., given the green light in December.

“In our conversations with pharmaceutical manufacturers, we’re estimating 500 million doses of vaccine between now and the end of June,” Jonathan Roberts, CVS’s chief operating officer, said. “We think there is going to be good supply, and it should begin to open up in April.”

CVS said it anticipates that it can administer up to 25 million doses a month, but that depends on the supply of vaccine.

Lynch said CVS, a major vaccine distributor in long-term facilities working in Connecticut and other states said it expects to complete the second dose at nursing homes by the end of the month.