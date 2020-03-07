Cruise ships divert as Caribbean countries implement coronavirus travel bans

Two Carnival Cruise Line ships are steering clear of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this week as the countries tighten travel restrictions in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The Miami-based cruise company is sending the Carnival Horizon and Carnival Freedom ships elsewhere because the company’s CEO Arnold Donald did not receive assurances in time that the ships would be able to dock, a spokesperson for the company said via email. Carnival said no one on board the ships has COVID-19.
“Arnold Donald had met with leaders from the Caribbean on Sunday to let them know we needed more certainty, and based on the absence of certainty, we implemented our decision,” the spokesperson said.
The shakeup comes after another Carnival Corp. ship, the Costa Luminosa, docked in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on Friday, but health officials barred Italian citizens from disembarking, the Jamaica Gleaner reported.
Jamaica Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton told the Jamaica Gleaner on Monday that the situation with Carnival “could be a stand-off.”
“My position is simple,” Tufton said. “We value the cruise industry and the benefits that it brings in terms of the tourists that come … but at this point in time, the reality is that the health and safety of the Jamaican people and population in light of the coronavirus is an absolute priority.”
Last week, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands turned away MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia cruise ship after the company reported an ill crew member was in isolation on board. The company said the crew member tested positive for the common flu, and the ship was able to visit Mexico and return to Miami on Sunday.
Caribbean countries are increasingly closing their borders to visitors from areas affected by COVID-19. Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago announced last week expanded travel restrictions related to coronavirus to include Italy, South Korea, Singapore and Iran, in addition to China. The Cayman Islands is denying entry to people who have visited China in the last 14 days. It is also advising its citizens to delay travel to other countries with known cases of the flu-like illness.
So far there are more than 90,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide, and more than 80,000 of those are in mainland China. The Caribbean has one confirmed case in the Dominican Republic, and three in the French overseas territories of Saint Barthélemy and St. Martin. The U.S. has nearly 120 cases, and seven people have died of the virus in Washington state.
Carnival Corp. and other cruise companies are denying boarding to people who have visited South Korea, Iran, China, Hong Kong, Macau, or any municipality in Italy subject to quarantine. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. have not reported changes on Caribbean itineraries.
Carnival Horizon was originally scheduled to visit Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on Tuesday and George Town, Grand Cayman Island, on Wednesday. Instead the ship was in Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, Tuesday and will visit Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Nassau, Bahamas, before returning to Miami on Saturday.
Carnival Freedom was originally scheduled to visit Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Wednesday and George Town, Grand Cayman Island, on Thursday. Instead the ship was in Key West Tuesday and will visit Belize City, Belize, and Cozumel, Mexico, before returning to Galveston, Texas, on Sunday.
Carnival originally rerouted a third ship, the Carnival Paradise, away from the Caymans, but reversed and docked the ship there Tuesday, the Cayman Compass reported.
Carnival Corp.’s other lines are so far unaffected. The Caribbean Princess ship docked in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Tuesday.