Cruise ships divert as Caribbean countries implement coronavirus travel bans

Two Carnival Cruise Line ships are steering clear of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this week as the countries tighten travel restrictions in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Miami-based cruise company is sending the Carnival Horizon and Carnival Freedom ships elsewhere because the company’s CEO Arnold Donald did not receive assurances in time that the ships would be able to dock, a spokesperson for the company said via email. Carnival said no one on board the ships has COVID-19.

“Arnold Donald had met with leaders from the Caribbean on Sunday to let them know we needed more certainty, and based on the absence of certainty, we implemented our decision,” the spokesperson said.

The shakeup comes after another Carnival Corp. ship, the Costa Luminosa, docked in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on Friday, but health officials barred Italian citizens from disembarking, the Jamaica Gleaner reported.

Jamaica Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton told the Jamaica Gleaner on Monday that the situation with Carnival “could be a stand-off.”