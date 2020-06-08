CrossFit founder, dropped by Reebok, apologizes about tweet

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The founder of CrossFit is apologizing for a Twitter post he made about racial inequality protests after Reebok cut ties with his company.

On Saturday, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation tweeted: “Racism is a Public Health Issue.”

In a response, also on Twitter, CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman said,“It’s Floyd-19,” a reference to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus that has killed 400,000 people around the world this year. Floyd, who was African American, died two weeks ago after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes. The incident was captured on video and has sparked worldwide protests.

Reebok had been negotiating a new contract with CrossFit.

“Our partnership with CrossFit HQ comes to an end later this year," Reebok told the AP. “Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ. We will fulfill our remaining contractual obligations in 2020.”