Crete (24-1) vs. Norris (13-9)
View Comments

Crete (24-1) vs. Norris (13-9)

  • Updated
Crete vs. Lincoln Christian, 1.9

Crete's Morgan Maly (30) looks for an open teammate as she's defended by Lincoln Christian's Makylee Ailes (5) in the first half on Jan. 9 at Lincoln Christian.

About the Cardinals: Morgan Maly leads the way, but they're also getting a spark from junior PG Hannah Newton (9.9 ppg).

About the Titans: They appear to be hitting their stride, winning five of their past six games; only one senior on the roster.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News