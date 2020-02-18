Ty-Shon Alexander scored 22 points and Marcus Zegarowski added 17, leading No. 15 Creighton to a 73-65 victory over No. 19 Marquette on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

Creighton (21-6, 10-4 Big East) won for the eighth time in nine games, including road victories over three ranked teams, and moved within a half-game of first-place Seton Hall in the conference standings.

Sacar Anim had 18 points for Marquette (17-8, 7-6). Markus Howard, who entered as the nation’s leading scorer at 27.3 points per game, added 13 — all in the second half.

Marquette, which trailed 32-22 at halftime, pulled even at 38 on a jumper from the top of the key by Howard. The Bluejays answered with eight consecutive points, going up 46-38 on a three-pointer by Alexander with 12:38 remaining.

Damien Jefferson’s three-pointer put the Bluejays ahead 59-46 with 6:11 left. Brandon Bailey and Howard countered with threes to cut it to 59-53, but Alexander answered with a three of his own.

Howard’s three-pointer brought Marquette to 65-60. Jefferson scored on a layup and Alexander hit a baseline jumper from the left side to make it 69-60 with 43 seconds left.