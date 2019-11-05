The Creighton men's basketball team blew out Kennesaw State in the second half and rolled to an 81-55 win in the season opener Tuesday night in Omaha.
The Bluejays shot 52% from the field, including 48% (12-for-25) on three-pointers.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander led all scorers with 19 points, Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points and five assists, and Christian Bishop 12 points and seven rebounds.
Creighton led 39-31 at halftime but expanded its lead to 17 points with less than three minutes gone in the second half and wasn't threatened.
Kennesaw State, which went 6-26 last season, made just three of its 20 three-point attempts.
Wichita State 68, Omaha 54: Omaha never led, losing its season opener in Wichita, Kansas.
The Shockers' Trey Wade had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Dexter Dennis added 17 points and nine boards. Wichita State held a 44-39 advantage on the boards despite 15 rebounds from Omaha's Matt Pile.
Ayo Akonwole led Omaha with 16 points, and JT Gibson and Zach Thornhill added 11 points apiece.
The Mavericks, who finished second in the Summit League last season, struggled from the three-point line, going 5-for-19 (26%).
Wichita State won the turnover battle, forcing 14 and committing seven.