OMAHA — Georgetown never stood a chance against the Creighton men's basketball team Wednesday.

Not after Ryan Kalkbrenner broke the ice in the Bluejays' 99-59 win with an effortless dunk on Creighton’s first possession. Not after the 13-0 run that saw Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing burn through the first of many timeouts.

Certainly not after Trey Alexander drilled his sixth three-pointer of the first half to extend the Bluejays’ already daunting lead.

Alexander finished with 25 points with seven threes on 8-for-11 shooting in just 22 minutes. He had 18 points in the first half.

By halftime, the Jays had already hit 10 threes. They finished with 19.

All five Creighton starters finished in double figures, with senior Baylor Scheierman scoring 16 points in 15 minutes.