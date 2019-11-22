Marcus Zegarowski scored 18 points, making four 3-pointers, as Creighton defeated Cal Poly 86-70 on Friday night. Damien Jefferson and Mitch Ballock added 17 points each for the Bluejays. Jefferson also had eight rebounds.
Ty-Shon Alexander had 13 points for Creighton (3-1).
Kyle Colvin had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (1-4). Junior Ballard added 17 points. Malek Harwell had 16 points, making four 3-pointers.
Creighton plays North Florida at home on Sunday. Cal Poly plays Iowa on the road on Sunday.
Creighton aide resigns: Preston Murphy, the Creighton assistant basketball coach who was on paid administrative leave since being named in an FBI investigation into college basketball, has resigned.
Murphy and Creighton announced his resignation Friday night. A statement from Creighton said Murphy would be pursuing other opportunities in basketball.
Murphy’s name had come up last spring in the federal trial of aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins. Murphy allegedly was paid $6,000 in 2017 to steer prospective pros to Dawkins. An undercover FBI agent was in the Las Vegas hotel room where the alleged bribe was paid.
“Preston is an excellent coach and has been an invaluable member of my staff. He has my sincere thanks and best wishes as he moves forward with his career,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.
Athletic director Bruce Rasmussen has declined to comment on any aspect of the situation.
Murphy previously coached basketball at Boston College after being its Director of Basketball Operations for four years. He played college hoops at Rhode Island and spent three seasons in pro ball in Europe.