Eric Dixon had Ryan Kalkbrenner stuck in the matrix.

The third-year Villanova big man simulated hot spots all over the floor at the Wells Fargo Center in Creighton’s 79-67 loss Saturday. Kalkbrenner, CU’s star center and defensive hub, was being asked to stretch further than most humans — even 7-footers — knew how.

With just over 12 minutes to play, Dixon’s hot hand had lured Kalkbrenner into a space where defenders become defenseless: No man’s land. Or as coach Greg McDermott calls it, being “in between.”

The Bluejays had just trimmed Villanova’s once formidable lead down to seven when Kalkbrenner found himself trapped in the invisible box. CU’s perimeter defenders would keep allowing paint touches, naturally igniting Kalkbrenner’s senses to man the rim.

Dixon, as he did all morning, reminded Kalkbrenner not to take his eyes off him for too long. With Creighton (18-11, 12-6 in Big East) down seven, the VU center hoisted a 3 from the corner — one of his only two misses of eight attempts from deep — before guard Caleb Daniels corralled an offensive board.

Daniels sent the ball right back to Dixon in the corner. Kalkbrenner couldn’t contest. With Dixon’s performance, Kalkbrenner wouldn’t have to follow the ball to know where it ended up.

“He got caught in between a lot in that second half, late in that first half,” McDermott said of Kalkbrenner on the postgame radio show. “‘Should I go, should I stay.’”

The VU big man converted an and-one the next trip down. Creighton wouldn't come so close for the remainder of the game.

Dixon’s 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting posed the ultimate dilemma for Kalkbrenner. He wanted to man the rim as VU got downhill or turned their backs to the post time and time again, with the Wildcats (15-14, 9-9) shooting 50% from the floor and 41% from deep.

Dixon squashed those plans.

“Obviously we’ve got one of the best rim protectors in all of college basketball,” McDermott said. There aren’t a lot of teams that can pull him away like that and still do what they do. Eric Dixon tonight, he hasn’t had one of these games really in a couple years, and he had it today.”

“You tip your hat to him.”

CU’s hat was off early. Dixon knocked down four 3s by halftime, sending Kalkbrenner, and subsequently Creighton, into full scramble mode. Senior guard Justin Moore, who was just nine games into his return from a torn achilles, dissected CU’s defense as a facilitator Saturday with eight assists.

Six of them came in the first 20 minutes. All Moore had to do was find Dixon.

There was no backup plan. Drop coverage is what CU has lived by, a life Kalkbrenner has allowed. That life becomes difficult when Dixon, who was 1 for 6 from deep in the teams’ first meeting earlier this month, becomes a sharpshooter.

Freshman Cam Whitmore’s 17-point presence put too much pressure on the rim. Moore and forward Brandon Slater’s occasional buckets did the same. Kalkbrenner’s eyes darted everywhere. All game long.

By halftime, Villanova sat on a 14-point lead, which in today’s game is rarely insurmountable. Except the way the Wildcats aim to slow the game down — full-court pressure, smothering the Jays in the halfcourt — that lead felt twice as heavy.

The open looks that CU did generate bounced off the rim over and over again. Outside of Kalkbrenner, who finished with nine points at the half and 18 points by the final buzzer, the rest of the Jays shot just 27.3% from the field after 20 minutes.

Nova’s lead was daunting.

Creighton got uncomfortable here and there. It went zone a couple times. Even blitzed the ball screen.

Yet even when sophomore Arthur Kaluma drilled back-to-back 3s — part of a team-high 19-point, six-rebound performance while shooting 5 for 11 — in a two-minute window to cut it to single digits, reality struck. Dixon’s corner 3 hit like lightning.

By the end of Saturday, it appeared Creighton was never going to have an answer for the version of Villanova that showed up.

“Trust me, I’ve played Villanova teams,” McDermott said. “There weren’t a lot of teams that were gonna beat this team today the way they played.

“The reality of it is, at the start of the week I thought this was gonna be the tougher of the two games. And I think people saw why today.”