GZ
03.18.22
THE DUKES
OF UKES
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain to rock the Lied. G4
The best wine to pair with a handful of jellybeans. G2
East Lincoln gets another pizza venue. G5
Lincoln Community Playhouse loses a legend. G8
GZ
03.18.22
THE DUKES
OF UKES
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain to rock the Lied. G4
The best wine to pair with a handful of jellybeans. G2
East Lincoln gets another pizza venue. G5
Lincoln Community Playhouse loses a legend. G8
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In research of potential landing spots, transfer QB Casey Thompson said, "I was looking for a great offense and a good offensive line." That answer might surprise Nebraska fans who watched the unit struggle last season.
When did third-year sophomore quarterback Logan Smothers ultimately decide to return to Nebraska? His answer this week was revealing: He never considered leaving at all, he said.
Kolarevic was the No. 3 inside linebacker behind starters Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich last season, playing about 175 snaps.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team got a commitment from a two-time Gatorade state player of the year from North Dakota.
Kathleen Jourdan, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She said she acted in self-defense after years of abuse at the hands of her husband.
Don Gross, who died of a heart attack at his Lincoln home in the early morning hours of Jan. 4, had been on scene at a confirmed structure fire in Lincoln in the hours before his death, according to officials.
"Tell my wife and my kids I love them," LPD Investigator Mario Herrera told fellow Officer Cole Jennings in the seconds after he was shot.
Six days, 92 games, boys, girls. What a week around the Capital City. Take a look at the Journal Star's coverage of the state basketball tournaments.
Nebraska may have kept its terminology mostly the same, but listen carefully to Mark Whipple and the Husker QBs, and it's clear there's work still to be done.
Casey Thompson spent three seasons as a backup at Texas, which he thinks about every day, he said. "I'm getting to go out here now at practice and take the first-team reps," he said. First-team reps? Duly noted.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.