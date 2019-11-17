Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Third-degree assault

Scott, Steven J., 48, Lincoln, 3 years probation, 5 counts. (Colborn)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Jernigan, Brett L., 24, transient, 3 to 5 years prison. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 3A or 4 felony

Christensen, Andrea, 39, Lincoln, 30 days jail, 2 years probation, 5 counts. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Tran, Eric H., 28, Lincoln, 425 days prison, license revoked 6 months, $500 fine. Also DUI-drug. (Maret)

Burglary

Friend, Casey R., 34, North Augusta, South Carolina, 4 years probation. Also attempt of a class 2 felony. (Otte)

Commit child abuse negligently/injury

Stutzman, Benjamin C., 25, Lincoln, 3 years, 2 months prison, license revoked 15 years, INTR. Also drive while revoked from DUI or refusal. (Ideus)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Bringas, David E., 37, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 4 years probation, license revoked 15 years, INTR, $1,000 fine. (Colborn)

Fail to appear when on bail for felony

Wiederholt, Levi C., 38, transient, 180 days jail. (Nelson)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Davis, Steven A., 42, Lincoln, 3 to 5 years prison. (McManaman)

Possession of a controlled substance

Geller, Brant A., 26, Lincoln, 48 to 90 months prison, 2 counts. Also possession of a defaced firearm, attempt of a class 2 felony. (Jacobsen)

Possession of marijuana more than one pound

Xiong, Mai H., 58, La Crosse, Wisconsin, 365 days jail. (Maret)

Brown, Savontae L., 28, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Otte)

Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000

Gray, Ryan A., 21, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Jacobsen)

Violate sex offender registration act

Kramer, Donald L., 58, Lincoln, 12 months jail. (Jacobsen)

