Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Scott, Steven J., 48, Lincoln, 3 years probation, 5 counts. (Colborn)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Jernigan, Brett L., 24, transient, 3 to 5 years prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 3A or 4 felony
Christensen, Andrea, 39, Lincoln, 30 days jail, 2 years probation, 5 counts. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Tran, Eric H., 28, Lincoln, 425 days prison, license revoked 6 months, $500 fine. Also DUI-drug. (Maret)
Burglary
Friend, Casey R., 34, North Augusta, South Carolina, 4 years probation. Also attempt of a class 2 felony. (Otte)
Commit child abuse negligently/injury
Stutzman, Benjamin C., 25, Lincoln, 3 years, 2 months prison, license revoked 15 years, INTR. Also drive while revoked from DUI or refusal. (Ideus)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Bringas, David E., 37, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 4 years probation, license revoked 15 years, INTR, $1,000 fine. (Colborn)
Fail to appear when on bail for felony
Wiederholt, Levi C., 38, transient, 180 days jail. (Nelson)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Davis, Steven A., 42, Lincoln, 3 to 5 years prison. (McManaman)
Possession of a controlled substance
Geller, Brant A., 26, Lincoln, 48 to 90 months prison, 2 counts. Also possession of a defaced firearm, attempt of a class 2 felony. (Jacobsen)
Possession of marijuana more than one pound
Xiong, Mai H., 58, La Crosse, Wisconsin, 365 days jail. (Maret)
Brown, Savontae L., 28, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Otte)
Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000
Gray, Ryan A., 21, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Violate sex offender registration act
Kramer, Donald L., 58, Lincoln, 12 months jail. (Jacobsen)