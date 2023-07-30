Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

First-degree assault

Armell, Omar, 18, Lincoln, 16-18 years prison, 2 counts. (Maret)

Third-degree assault

Stearns, Marinah A., 27, Lincoln, 2 counts, 90 days jail, 2 years probation. Also criminal mischief $1,500-$4,999. (Nelson)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Ray, Kelub J., 52, Omaha, 12-18 months prison. (Nelson)

Third-degree domestic assault

Botts, Jacob A., 31, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Maret)

Thompson, James III., 21, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 90 days jail. (Mellor)

Turnbull, Zachary J., 25, Bennington, 365 days prison. (Mellor)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Enriquez, Ramon A., 42, transient, 4-8 years prison. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Nelson, Alexander W., 20, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison, license revoked one year. Also fail to stop and render aid/no serious injury, operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Anderson, Anthony J., 28, Lincoln, 36 months prison. (Strong)

Hazel, Davonte G., 30, no hometown listed, 24-36 years prison. Also committing child abuse intentional/no injury, attempt of a class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony. (Mellor)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Akin, Jamie L., 47, transient, 2 years prison. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Poppert, Earon S., 33, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Nelson)

Barnard, Jennifer L., 47, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 3 counts. (Mellor)

Doescher, Joshua D., 51, Lincoln, 2 years prison, 15 years revoked license, 6 months jail. Also driving while revoked from DUI/refusal. (Mellor)

Driving under the influence-0.15+ or refusal

Perez, Pedro, 61, Lincoln, 200 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (McManaman)

Driving under the influence–cause serious bodily injury

Tucker, Travis E., 32, Lincoln, 3 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Maret)

Motor vehicle homicide-reckless/willful

Rodriguez, Izia, 19, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Mellor)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Ponce, Trinidad E., 45, Lincoln, 540 days prison, revoked license 2 years. Also theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499. (Jacobsen)

Crowther, Jeremy M., 35, Lincoln, $1,000 fine, 2 years probation, 60 days revoked license, 180 days jail. Also willful reckless driving. (Jacobsen)

Bandas, Piere S., 22, Lincoln, 48 months probation, 210 days jail, 2 years revoked license. Also resisting arrest, refusing to submit to test. (Strong)

Possession of a controlled substance

Norton, Sarah B., 25, Lincoln, 4 years probation. Also attempt of a class 4 felony. (Maret)

Possession of marijuana more than one pound

Hernandez, Alex A., 22, Lincoln, 4 years prison. Also tamper with physical evidence. (Mellor)

Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999

Elstun, Sean M., 28, Roca, 450 days prison. Also possession of controlled substance. (Nelson)

Violate a protection order

Ledgerwood, Joseph S., 28, Lincoln, 48 months prison. Also third degree domestic assault. (McManaman)