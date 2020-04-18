Coughs draw icy stares. Disinfecting wipes now essential. Airline workers share what it’s like on COVID-19’s front lines

“I have to say that most of us can’t stand it,” she said. “Southwest has us so conditioned to give the best customer service, it’s hard for us to just sit down for the whole flight.”

Skipping snack service and other tasks also makes flights seem longer to flight attendants who are used to the routines that pass the time on one- to five-hour trips, Sain said.

Several of her fellow flight attendants have ended up in quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19, and she’s heard of others who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus itself.

Now every time she steps off a plane, walks out of the airport and gets in her car, the first thing she does is wipe herself and her belongings with disinfecting wipes.

“I don’t want to bring any of that with me,” Sain said.

From cheery to social distancing

Tammy Woods is a regular in Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport’s international terminal when things go bad. As a customer service coordinator for American Airlines, it’s her job to provide assistance when flights are delayed or canceled or other problems arise that frustrate customers.