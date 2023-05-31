Quotation misattributed
The final quotation in Sunday's editorial of advice for graduates was misattributed. The words were from Mary Schmich, an American journalist. Her words have been widely and incorrectly attributed to author Kurt Vonnegut.
Quotation misattributed
