If you see an error in the Journal Star's news coverage, we want to know. Call the city desk at (402) 473-7306 or (800) 742-7315 after 9 a.m. Monday-Saturday and after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Email the city editor at citydesk@ journalstar.com. Or write to Corrections, P.O. Box 81689, Lincoln, NE 68501.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Huskers had a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Gophers came back to win on Dragan Kesich's field goal as time expired.
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia case; White Sox promote Getz to GM; Nebraska volleyball sets attendance record | Hot off the Wire podcast
Get the latest on one of former President Donald Trump's criminal cases, political news, holiday travel and sports updates on our daily podcast.
Yes, we're talking one-score losses in this edition of the "Cover Five," which also dishes more on the Huskers lining up under center more.
The Huskers rotated heavily on both sides of the ball as per the game plan — but were they truly better off because of it?
If you want to get noticed, you’ve got to do something big. And Nebraska's match against Omaha was huge. Here's how national media and athlete…