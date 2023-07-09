If you see an error in the Journal Star's news coverage, we want to know. Call the city desk at (402) 473-7306 or (800) 742-7315 after 9 a.m. Monday-Saturday and after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Email the city editor at citydesk@journalstar.com. Or write to Corrections, P.O. Box 81689, Lincoln, NE 68501.
CORRECTIONS
Related to this story
Most Popular
Abram Morales, the president of El Rincon LLC, which does business as Las Margaritas, appeared in U.S. District Court last week on behalf of t…
A busy month of recruiting means Nebraska's 2024 class is almost complete. Here's where the Huskers still have needs to fill and the prospects…
Lincoln's annual Uncle Sam Jam begins Monday afternoon.
A Kearney police officer who in December was accused of false reporting resigned after she was convicted of official misconduct in Buffalo Cou…
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…