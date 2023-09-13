If you see an error in the Journal Star's news coverage, we want to know. Call the city desk at (402) 473-7306 or (800) 742-7315 after 9 a.m. Monday-Saturday and after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Email the city editor at citydesk@ journalstar.com. Or write to Corrections, P.O. Box 81689, Lincoln, NE 68501.
CORRECTIONS
Related to this story
Most Popular
Maggi Thorne, known for appearing on "American Ninja Warrior," said a flight attendant told her she wasn't "appropriately dressed" and might h…
Less than one month ago, Matt Rhule said players who fumble "can't play for us." It rang true for Anthony Grant. Why not for Jeff Sims?
Shedeur Sanders had some pointed jabs at Matt Rhule. He cited a pregame moment and offseason comments in saying "all respect was gone."
The 55-year-old man who died Tuesday, days after he was assaulted, was remembered by brother John Baylor as a fixture in downtown Lincoln who …
As of Friday afternoon, the Central Nebraska Irrigation District's gauge on the Platte near Grand Island was at just under 2.5 feet, down from…