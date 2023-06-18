Due to a production error, several paragraphs of a story on Page A1 of Saturday's Journal Star about the planned Oxbow Crossing development in Ashland were omitted. Here are those missing paragraphs:

Oxbow Crossing doesn't come without its share of challenges — navigating water pipes that run from the Platte River near the project en route to Lincoln was a chief concern — or necessary cooperation from multiple municipalities.

"It took a lot of coordination," said Peter Hind, an architect at Lincoln-based Schemmer who said the large water pipes required some architectural finesse. "... We had to stay out of their easement completely."

There is at least 20 feet between the water pipes and each building, Hind said, mitigating any danger of flooding or other water damage.

"That was the beautiful thing of working with the city of Lincoln water department and really making sure that everybody, all of our contractors, understand exactly what we're doing."

Mark Ruhlman, a longtime commercial real estate agent now in Fort Collins, Colorado, worked with Lincoln attorney Kent Seacrest to arrange tax-increment financing for one of the few times in the city of Ashland's history, while also getting the industrial land rezoned.

But the project couldn't be finalized until one remaining homeowner agreed to sell her house to the Ruhlmans.