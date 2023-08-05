If you see an error in the Journal Star's news coverage, we want to know. Call the city desk at (402) 473-7306 or (800) 742-7315 after 9 a.m. Monday-Saturday and after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Email the city editor at citydesk@ journalstar.com. Or write to Corrections, P.O. Box 81689, Lincoln, NE 68501.
CORRECTIONS
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lincoln man went to prison Wednesday for recording a video of consensual sex with a 16-year-old girl, which qualified as child pornography.
The Royal Grove — a Lincoln music venue in its 90th year of operation — will close after Saturday's performance for a month to complete its re…
On the opening day of Nebraska football’s training camp, Husker coach Matt Rhule delivered surprising news.
In May, Terri Patton opened Lil' Risky in north Lincoln. The name is an homage to her father's bars but also shows her own playful side.
A fourth mountain lion sighting in the Omaha area was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on Thursday.