If you see an error in the Journal Star's news coverage, we want to know. Call the city desk at (402) 473-7306 or (800) 742-7315 after 9 a.m. Monday-Saturday and after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Email the city editor at citydesk@ journalstar.com. Or write to Corrections, P.O. Box 81689, Lincoln, NE 68501.
CORRECTIONS
Related to this story
Most Popular
At a hearing later that afternoon, Lancaster County Judge Thomas Zimmerman set Richard Conway's bond at $400,000, meaning Conway would have to…
Soon, motorcycle riders in Nebraska will no longer be required to wear a helmet while they're on the road.
Prelude, Lincoln's newest vintage clothing and sneaker store, might be considered — as its wares suggest — a throwback.
The parents of the 5-month-old who died Tuesday had been the subject of at least three previous child abuse and neglect complaints prior to th…
Nebraska is set to run local camps, travel to satellite camps and host visitors during a busy month on the recruiting trail. Here are the date…