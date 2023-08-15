As a result of a production error, Page B4 in Tuesday's Journal Star did not print correctly. It contained Carpet Land, Nebraska football and preseason softball ratings. The correct version can be viewed in our e-Edition online.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rev. Justin Fulton was relieved of his duties as the diocese's vicar general amid allegations he made "inappropriate and offensive comments" i…
For the second time in 18 months, wide receiver Zavier Betts has left the Nebraska football team — this time, just before the beginning of the…
Nineteen minutes into a two-hour interview with the Journal Star’s Amie Just, Trev Alberts stated the obvious: “I’m a little passionate about this.”
A Lincoln man went to prison Wednesday for recording a video of consensual sex with a 16-year-old girl, which qualified as child pornography.
A staple of Matt Rhule-led teams, Nebraska announced the first four players to wear single-digit Husker jerseys in 2023.