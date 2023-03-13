The Nebraska football team's special teams efficiency rating in 2022 was incorrectly listed in a Spring Preview story on Page D3 of Sunday's Lincoln Journal Star. The Huskers ranked 77th last season, not 128th, which was their mark in 2021.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
The franchisee that owns all of the Lincoln Burger King restaurants as well as others in southeast Nebraska has filed for bankruptcy protection.
When the Warriors played on Thursday, all four Nebraska tribes were in attendance, most donning Santee blue — “Even though we’re different tri…
Their bodies were found near their car in rural Buffalo County. Foul play is not suspected.
The 55-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison after investigators allegedly found him with 12 grams of meth, 5.8 grams of cocaine…
The Platteview star is the No. 2 scorer in Nebraska high school basketball history. Amie Just chronicles the journey from scrawny freshman to …