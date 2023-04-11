The name of Kashuan McCree, who is accused of murdering an 18-year-old man at a north Lincoln house party in March, was misspelled in a story that ran on Page A1 of Saturday's Lincoln Journal Star.
Correction: Misspelled name
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cole Pensick, 32, of Columbus, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
The 39-year-old is accused of touching the girl underneath her shirt at a sleepover in the Belmont neighborhood in October, police alleged in …
On Tuesday, the AMC theater received an eviction notice asking it to vacate the premises within three days. The theater continued to operate F…
Police identified the motorist who died after crashing into Oak Creek on Saturday as a 54-year-old Lincoln man.
"I'm gonna miss everything about him," 18-year-old Damien Brave's mother said. "He was an amazing boy. Beautiful, inside and out."