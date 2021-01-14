Corporate America’s political reckoning began with a newsletter

Legum publishes his newsletter in the morning four days a week, Monday through Thursday. He took down his paywall in March and committed to leaving it down for the duration of the pandemic. Ordinarily, only paying subscribers get every update, with one article each week made available for free. There is no advertising.

‘A Very Good Living’

Popular Information has 138,000 subscribers. Between 5% and 10% are paying, he says, even with the paywall down. Legum charges $6 per month — or $50 per year for a subscription — and keeps 87% of the revenue. (Substack takes a 10% cut, and a credit-card processor accounts for an additional 3%.) That adds up to at least $300,000 a year.

Legum has other expenses beyond the Substack and credit-card fees, but said his newsletter is profitable. In June, he hired a full-time research assistant. He said he’s making more money than in any of his previous jobs.

“It’s a very good living,” he said.

Legum has spent the pandemic writing his newsletter from his home in the Chinatown neighborhood of Washington, where he lives with his wife and 8-year-old son.