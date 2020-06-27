Coronavirus fallout: Is commercial real estate headed for a crash?

As a tenant representative, it’s in Hughes Marino’s interest to portray the market as favoring tenants, though Marino insists he has no ill will toward landlords.

But in March his firm raised eyebrows among building owners when it sent out an email offering to help companies restructure leases as rents “collapse” amid the pandemic.

That decline hasn’t shown up in the numbers yet. Vacancy rates are up in San Diego County, but not by a huge amount, according to real estate industry research firm CoStar.

Real Estate Investment Trusts that own office buildings nationwide are still collecting roughly 90% of rent from tenants — even though employees are largely working from home.

“When you look at the overall collection rate for office, it has been really strong,” said David Rodgers, senior research analyst with RW Baird. “That to me is fairly logical. Office tenants, particularly those in high-quality buildings, they put a lot of money into that space. That is home base for their operations.”

According to Rodgers, the key question is how many office jobs will evaporate permanently during a recession sparked by the pandemic, and how many companies will shift a majority of their employees to remote work.