COOK SUPPORTS SPRING SEASON

In a time where the notion of a delayed season is greeted with scoffs (see Steven M. Sipple's Monday column), John Cook thinks college volleyball should be played in the spring.

“I’d move to the spring and let football play in the fall so they’re the only sport going and bubble those guys up (as much as possible) and move everybody else to the spring," the longtime Husker volleyball leader said.

He also previews a key week, which includes the NCAA Board of Governors meeting on Tuesday, where changes could be made to fall sports championships such as the NCAA Division I volleyball tournament.

Check out Brent Wagner's full discussion with Cook, and prepare for the season, which begins with the first official practice Wednesday:

