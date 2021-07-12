Conventions and conferences are back, with changes for the COVID era. Here's a look inside

Before walking into a convention of neuroscientists, surgeons and medical technicians at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Amy Pruszenski had to check in with staff standing behind plexiglass, show proof that she had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and walk past a thermal camera that measured her body temperature.

The gathering was billed as California's first in-person medical convention since the pandemic struck. Pruszenski, an optometrist from New Hampshire, felt at ease meeting in a large hall — in physically distanced chairs — with hundreds of strangers from across the country.

"I'm feeling completely safe here," she said. "These are the world's leading neuroscientists. If anyone is on top of it, they are."

On the other end of the spectrum was Deborah Zelinsky, an optometrist who stayed home in Illinois and rented an electronic tablet mounted on a remote-controlled robot so she could virtually roll around the convention hall, looking at exhibits and talking to fellow conventioneers.

As the robot bumped into exhibit booths and walls, she said that she wanted to be there but was still not comfortable mingling with others.