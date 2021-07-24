Consumers wait or pay more as businesses wrestle supply chain woes

For now, higher prices are a nuisance, not a crisis.

But all the added costs have not been passed along. Prices of many materials have climbed far more than most consumers realize, because many businesses thus far have been reluctant to raise prices and risk losing customers.

Winton Machine is paying an average of 20% more for many parts, but is not passing it along, Paige said. "But we will eventually have to build that in. We want to be profitable, too."

So long as businesses think their higher costs are temporary, they will be slow to raise their own prices, economists say.

The danger comes when businesses think even-higher costs are coming and start to raise their prices to get ahead of the curve. As others in the chain follow suit, inflation begins to feed on itself, a process that can be painful to people on fixed incomes, businesses that are locked into long-term contracts and workers who cannot get higher wages.

If this were an old-fashioned, overheating economy, manufacturers would want to grab the higher profits, ramping up production quickly. Soon, supplies would exceed demand and prices would drop.

This time, the problem is much more complicated.