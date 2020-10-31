Congressmen Neal, Brady unveil retirement savings proposal

"COVID-19 has only exacerbated our nation's existing retirement crisis, further compromising Americans' long-term financial security," Neal, D- Mass., said in a joint release with the panel's ranking member, Kevin Brady, R- Texas. "Our legislation will make it easier for folks to save, protect Americans' retirement accounts, and give workers more peace of mind as they plan for the future," Brady said.

Never mind the politics

Releasing a large, bipartisan bill in the rancorous week before an election makes for interesting timing. Both Neal and Brady confirmed in late September that they had reached broad agreement on a package, though staff noted that there were still details to be ironed out.

Brady had said he expected the bill could be concluded by late October. Neal suggested it could be done before the election, particularly if members remained engaged in negotiating a coronavirus relief deal with the White House.

While it's possible that the measure could be tacked on to a lame-duck legislative vehicle, like a COVID-19 package or omnibus spending bill, it seems unlikely at this point given the retirement proposal has only now arrived on the scene.