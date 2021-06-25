Concerts at Stransky Park resume Thursday

A performance by jazz vocalist Jackie Allen will begin the 2021 Summer Concert Series at Stransky Park, located in the Irvingdale neighborhood near 17th and Harrison streets, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
KZUM sponsors the Thursday concert series. Other upcoming concerts include July 8, Womanish Girl; July 15, Clementine & the Meanderin' Oranges; July 22, Moore Brothers Band; July 29, Matt Cox; and Aug. 5, Andy William & the Nebraska All Stars.
Food trucks will be on site. Bring sunscreen, bug spray, chairs/blankets and water.