Concerts at Stransky Park resume Thursday
Jackie Allen

ALLEN

 Mark Schwaninger

A performance by jazz vocalist Jackie Allen will begin the 2021 Summer Concert Series at Stransky Park, located in the Irvingdale neighborhood near 17th and Harrison streets, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1. 

KZUM sponsors the Thursday concert series. Other upcoming concerts include July 8, Womanish Girl; July 15, Clementine & the Meanderin' Oranges; July 22, Moore Brothers Band; July 29, Matt Cox; and Aug. 5, Andy William & the Nebraska All Stars.

Food trucks will be on site. Bring sunscreen, bug spray, chairs/blankets and water. 

