Compline service at First-Plymouth Sunday

First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., will offer a service of meditation and ancient music Sunday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. This service is free and open to the public.

Compline, known as “ancient worship for the modern soul,” invites participants to gather in the First-Plymouth Church sanctuary, sit quietly and allow an experience of deep inner peace.

No words are spoken, and participants are given an opportunity to light a candle as a personal act of prayer. Chanting of ancient music by the Schola Cantorum choir provides the only sound during this half-hour service.

First-Plymouth offers a Compline service on the second Sunday of each month at 7 p.m. For more about Compline, visit www.firstplymouth.org/compline.

