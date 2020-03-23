Companies jump in to supply ventilators needed in coronavirus fight

Newsom said Saturday that Elon Musk promised to use the supply chains that support Tesla Inc. and SpaceX for help in assembling ventilators. Over the last few days, Musk has tweeted that SpaceX would be producing ventilators and that he had a “long engineering discussion” with ventilator manufacturer Medtronic, which has operational headquarters in Fridley, Minn.

Musk has been skeptical that his ventilators would be ready in time for the critical shortage, though, tweeting Thursday that “we’re working on ventilators, even though I think there will not be a shortage by the time we can make enough to matter.”

SpaceX and Tesla did not respond to requests for comment. But Medtronic said in a statement that the company had a “great discussion” with the Tesla team and was willing to work with Tesla and other companies to “try and solve this global ventilator supply challenge.”

“We believe the fastest way to get additional ventilators into hospitals is for us to leverage and grow our existing infrastructure,” Medtronic said.