Karly Stenberg carries her daughter Mia through a lighted 60-foot tunnel with Kara Bown (left) and Gwen Bown (at right, partially hidden), Dec. 12 at Zoo Lights Powered by LES at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Originally scheduled to start Nov. 27, then postponed due to revised directed health measures from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, the second annual Zoo Lights holiday event returned Dec. 10 after the Health Department approved the zoo’s modified operating plan for keeping it safe. Zoo Lights will continue to illuminate the zoo’s trees, pathways, train, animal cutouts and other decorations from 5:30-9 p.m. now through Jan. 9. The zoo will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas. Watch for more details and photos in the January L Magazine, which will be distributed Thursday, Dec. 24.