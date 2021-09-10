YMCA to celebrate health care workers Sept. 13-19

The YMCA of Lincoln will be saying thank you to all local health care workers by offering free admittance to any Lincoln YMCA location Sept. 13-19.

All health care personnel can show their health care ID at any Lincoln YMCA branch to receive a one-week pass for them and their immediate family members (up to two adults plus dependent children). In addition, any health care provider wishing to sign up for a membership during that time will have the joiner fee waived.

“Whether you care for patients, launder sheets, perform surgeries or prepare meals, the Lincoln YMCA wants to say thank you by providing an outlet for those in the health care community to reenergize and reengage with their families,” said Allison McGinn, membership director at the Lincoln YMCA. “We deeply appreciate the sacrifices that frontline personnel have made to serve our community, and this is just one small way we can recognize their pivotal role.”

YMCA members currently serving in the health care industry can enter to win raffle prizes throughout the week at each branch by showing an employment ID. For a list of branch locations along with safety protocols at respective facilities, visit YMCALincoln.org.

