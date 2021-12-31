Wharton named January Heart of 4-H Award winner

• Lancaster County 4-H Council member and chair of the chicken dinner fundraiser at the Lancaster County Super Fair. He has also helped at the 4-H food stand at the fair and 4-H Information Night.

“As a kid, I was not in 4-H, so I also get to learn more every year along with the kids,” he said. “I want to continue to help 4-H kids grow in different aspects such as confidence and community involvement. I truly enjoy being involved at the county fair. You get to watch the older 4-H kids helping the younger ones with their exhibits and getting ready for their livestock shows.”