 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wharton named January Heart of 4-H Award winner
0 Comments

Wharton named January Heart of 4-H Award winner

  • 0
Phil Wharton

Phil Wharton

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lancaster County 4-H has named Phil Wharton of Lincoln winner of the January Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

A volunteer for six years, Wharton has helped in a variety of roles:

• Lancaster County 4-H Council member and chair of the chicken dinner fundraiser at the Lancaster County Super Fair. He has also helped at the 4-H food stand at the fair and 4-H Information Night.

• Horse Volunteers in Program Service (VIPS) committee member.

• Clover College helper by bringing his family’s miniature horse for “Horse Course” workshops.

• Volunteer at Teen Council’s Overnight Lock-Ins for fourth and fifth graders.

“As a kid, I was not in 4-H, so I also get to learn more every year along with the kids,” he said. “I want to continue to help 4-H kids grow in different aspects such as confidence and community involvement. I truly enjoy being involved at the county fair. You get to watch the older 4-H kids helping the younger ones with their exhibits and getting ready for their livestock shows.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News