Veterans Salute Dinner and Dance set for Nov. 5

Aging Partners invites veterans, senior citizens and the public to the Veterans Salute Dinner and Dance at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Auld Pavilion at Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Dr.

Dinner reservations are required by noon Oct. 25 by calling 402-441-7158. Cost is $10 per person regardless of age. Hy-Vee will cater chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, roll and apple crisp. Transportation is available within Lincoln city limits for $5 and must be reserved by the Oct. 25 deadline.