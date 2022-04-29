UNL's Waisserova and Niparko present Ukraine situation to Exec Club

On the day that United States Secretary of State and Defense visited with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his embattled country, Hana Waisserova and Lukasz Niparko visited with Lincoln Executive Club members in presenting their views and observations of the unmitigated brutal acts of war perpetrated by Vladimir Putin and Russia.

While Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met and spoke with Zelenskyy on Monday, Waisserova and Niparko shared their expertise on the emerging situation in central Europe at the club’s weekly meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Lincoln.

Waisserova is a UNL professor of Czech and Central European Studies and is a native a Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. Niparko is a graduate research assistant and graduate student at UNL in the political science department who hails from Poznan, Poland. They are both acutely aware of the dire situation in Ukraine and are passionate observers of what is happening near their homeland.

“These days, we are getting more and more alarming news that if this crisis is not over soon, it can have a huge tsunami or spiral effect on Europe and very many parts of the world,” Waisserova began with her opening remarks to the group while displaying maps and illustrations in her presentation. “Let me put it into context. Europe is very much concerned, especially Central and Eastern Europe, because there has always been in the air so-called Russian and German questions which always resonated with European imperialism in the 20th Century.”

In digging deeper into the regional context of Central and Eastern Europe with Russian and German aggression, Waisserova delved into solutions developed to counter this. She brought up the Yalta conferences of 1945, the creation of NATO, the Budapest memorandum of 1994 and the formation of the European Union.

“The European Union was a solution which was obviously the most recent, and in it there was the belief with free markets and a group of states which do follow common law there would be a natural democracy, and it worked well for about 30 years,” Waisserova explained. “But now the EU is being tested heavily with so many different questions, we are seeing it’s not enough.”

For Ukrainian context, she said through the centuries Europe has developed a lot of border shifting of which Ukraine was a part of dating back to medieval and early modern times.

“And Russia has always claimed that Ukraine and Belarus have always been a part of Russia, which is complete nonsense on the part of Putin, which is well known,” said Waisserova, who as a Czechoslovakian knows well the history of the “Russian” liberation of Czechoslovakia of the late 1960s. “This has been happening in various states for a while in Ukraine, as well.”

Niparko then pointed to the mid-1990s and the Budapest memorandum, which allowed the Ukrainians to reach out and dream of democracy for their future.

“The people of Ukraine wanted democracy, the people wanted to be a part of us in the West, and we were telling them ‘Wait, cool down, everything will be fine. Putin will not do anything,’” Niparko explained. “And you have the memorandum from 1994 when the West guaranteed if something happens to Ukraine, ‘we will come and protect you, don’t worry about anything,’ and guess what? Crimea happened (2014) and guess what? February happened, and here we are again trying to figure out what to do with Ukraine.”

Both Niparko and Waisserova expressed sorrow and empathy for what the Ukrainian people are experiencing. They are hopeful for their neighbors seeking resolution, despite Putin’s aggressive and destructive ways, in addition to his delusion.

“The pretext for the current invasion was that Russia is this sort of wonderful verging nation, which is completely endangered by the evil wrath and important to recreate the Russia world view, and this is problematic on so many different levels,” Waisserova said. “Putin’s propaganda is trying to separate groups in Ukraine, and he’s using the revisionism and assertions that Ukraine was entirely created by Russia and that it actually robbed the Russian empire of its world view.”

For Ukrainian historic reference, she recommended Yale historian Timothy Snyder and his books and research about Ukrainian history.

“Through history, Ukraine has always been a battered state,” she said.

In addition to their Monday presentation, Waisserova and Niparko also presented and passed out flyers about a UNL for Ukraine fundraiser held Wednesday night at Yia Yia’s Pizza in downtown Lincoln to help support families in Ukraine.

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.

