Tool launched to evaluate equity of new housing developments

As Lincoln continues to welcome new neighbors while tackling the affordable housing gap, it's essential that equity is at the center of our community’s growth. On May 4, Collective Impact Lincoln introduced a new tool for Lincolnites to evaluate the impacts of new housing developments in Lincoln.

The Equitable Development Scorecard is an easy-to-use tool for community members, city staff and developers to uniformly evaluate whether a housing development will ultimately benefit Lincoln’s community and address its needs for affordable housing. Collective Impact Lincoln developed the scorecard over the last year, in part after repeatedly hearing from community members that a method was needed to help evaluate proposed housing developments.

The Equitable Development Scorecard is available at Collective Impact Lincoln’s website, www.civicnebraska.org/impact.

On Wednesday, May 11, Collective Impact Lincoln will host a dinner and discussion about the impacts of housing developments in the city – and explain how residents can use the scorecard. The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at shelter No. 1 in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive. Neighbors, friends and families are welcome to attend for free food, discussion and a brief walkthrough of the scorecard tool.

To RSVP for the May 11 event, visit https://bit.ly/May11CBW. Free child care will be provided.

Questions can be directed to Alicia Phillips, Collective Impact Lincoln program manager, at alicia.phillips@civicnebraska.org.

Collective Impact Lincoln creates resident-led investment and positive change in the city’s core areas. Through canvassing, community events and Community Builder workshops, it helps neighbors examine their communities’ strengths and identify new ways to improve. For more information, visit CivicNebraska.org/impact.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0