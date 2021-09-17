‘Streets Alive!’ returns to South Salt Creek neighborhood Sept. 26

“Our outdoor festival regularly hosts over 3,000 visitors,” said Veronica Cockerill, ‘Streets Alive!’ program coordinator. “In 2020, we offered the festival online to help protect community health. This year we are looking forward to returning to an outdoor venue. With so many in Lincoln being vaccinated, we feel comfortable returning to the neighborhood since the event will be spread over a nearly two-mile route. We want everyone to truly enjoy the ‘Streets Alive!’ experience, so we will have marked mask zones in areas where it will be difficult to maintain distance.”

Free masks will be available at all four information booths.

As a part of “Streets Alive!,” Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln also works with the host neighborhood and community sponsors on a development project that helps improve the health and vitality of the neighborhood.

South Salt Creek neighborhood chose to focus on the F Street tunnel to improve walkability and safety for residents and students. The newly completed F Street Tunnel Project included replacing and upgrading the tunnel lighting and repairing the peeling and leaking ceiling. The revitalized tunnel also includes a new wall mural, created by local artist Micah Mullins. Lincoln Parks and Recreation will add new landscaping and repair the exterior retaining wall later this fall or next spring.