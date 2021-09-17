‘Streets Alive!’ returns to South Salt Creek neighborhood Sept. 26

The annual “Streets Alive!” movement festival organized by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln returns to the South Salt Creek neighborhood/Cooper Park area Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1-4:30 p.m.
“Streets Alive!” is a mobile festival, typically moving to a new neighborhood every two years.
“We loved co-hosting the festival in 2019,” said Grant Daily, past president of the South Salt Creek Community Organization. “It gave us a chance to showcase our wonderful neighborhood and take health, wellness and fun right out into our streets.”
The interactive health and wellness festival that encourages people to get out and get active will offer join-in activities for visitors of all ages. People are encouraged to walk, bike, skate or dance – any kind of human-powered travel – over a nearly two-mile traffic-free festival route.
On the route, visitors will find free health and wellness resources from close to 100 exhibitors, two farmers’ markets, an art walk featuring local artists, join-in fitness classes, sports demos and kids’ activities – including a chance for kids to win a free bike lock and bike helmet from the Lincoln Bike Kitchen.
The festival will also feature live music from CoolPoppas (R&B), Daniel Martinez (Latin), Jonathon Leach (jazz), the Lincoln Ukulele Band (eclectic), kids’ singalongs with Jim King, and dance and cheer performances. The festival is wheelchair-, pet- and kid-friendly.
“Our outdoor festival regularly hosts over 3,000 visitors,” said Veronica Cockerill, ‘Streets Alive!’ program coordinator. “In 2020, we offered the festival online to help protect community health. This year we are looking forward to returning to an outdoor venue. With so many in Lincoln being vaccinated, we feel comfortable returning to the neighborhood since the event will be spread over a nearly two-mile route. We want everyone to truly enjoy the ‘Streets Alive!’ experience, so we will have marked mask zones in areas where it will be difficult to maintain distance.”
Free masks will be available at all four information booths.
As a part of “Streets Alive!,” Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln also works with the host neighborhood and community sponsors on a development project that helps improve the health and vitality of the neighborhood.
South Salt Creek neighborhood chose to focus on the F Street tunnel to improve walkability and safety for residents and students. The newly completed F Street Tunnel Project included replacing and upgrading the tunnel lighting and repairing the peeling and leaking ceiling. The revitalized tunnel also includes a new wall mural, created by local artist Micah Mullins. Lincoln Parks and Recreation will add new landscaping and repair the exterior retaining wall later this fall or next spring.
Visitors to “Streets Alive!” will be able to walk through the tunnel and view the completed project.
For more information about the “Streets Alive!” festival or the South Salt Creek F Street Tunnel Project, contact Veronica Cockerill, “Streets Alive!” program coordinator, at vcockerill@healthylincoln.org.